Additional capacity added after bus overcrowding concerns

Translink have added extra capacity to a County Derry bus route after concerns were raised about overcrowding on board school buses.

A spokesperson for the company said they have taken action to ease the pressure on their Greysteel to Derry service after monitoring the route's passenger numbers.

"Translink currently operates a direct return school service between Greysteel and Thornhill College, in conjunction with other connecting services,” they said.

“We have been carefully monitoring passenger numbers since the schools restarted, and in response to high demand, we have provided additional capacity on this service.

“Safety is always Translink’s first priority and we are doing all we can to make services safe for everyone in accordance with Government guidance.

“‘Full details on our school services are available on the Translink website: www.translink.co.uk/schoolservices.”

The move comes after parents raised concerns with a local councillor about overcrowding and children having to stand while using the service.

Benbradagh councillor, Dermot Nicholl, said the claims are particularly worrying, given the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

“I have been contacted by a number of concerned parents about overcrowding and students having to stand on school buses,” said the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Councillor.

“Parents have told me that since schools have returned there have been days that there are upwards of 18 people standing on the Translink bus taking pupils from Greysteel to secondary schools in Derry.

“This is very worrying given the precautions that should be in place due to Covid-19. I have written to the CEO of Translink and the Minister for Infrastructure outlining these concerns and to ask them to detail the actions the Department is undertaking to address capacity on school transport."