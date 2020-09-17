Contact

Lane closures in place this weekend on approach roads to a busy roundabout in the Waterside area of Derry

Motorists told to expect delays around the Altnagelvin area

Tipperary roads are closed following flooding

Reporter:

Staff reporter

There will be lane closures this weekend on the approaches to the Altnagelvin roundabout in the Waterside area of Derry.

The lane closures are required to facilitate the construction of a side road to tie in the Derry to Dungiven dualling scheme.

The lane closures will be in place from 7pm tomorrow evening until 6am on Monday.

The roads affected will be the Crescent Link from the Foyle Bridge to the roundabout, and the Crescent Link coming from Irish Street.

Also impacted will be the Dungiven Road, from Dennet Gardens to the roundabout at Altnagelvin.

Motorists can expect delays and are urged to plan their journey if they will be travelling in the vicinity of the roundabout at the weekend.

