Derry women raise thousands for cancer charity in memory of their beloved sister

Three Derry women have raised over £3,000 for a cancer charity which cared for their sister before her recent death.

Bernadette and Fiona Gallagher and Ursula Duddy, have been raising funds for Marie Curie Cancer Care in memory of their late sister, Marie (below), 63, who died of lung cancer in April this year.

They said the Marie Curie nurses brought their sister comfort and peace in her final days, while also supporting the family as they prepared to say goodbye.

They will take part in a 'Twilight Walk' this weekend for the charity, walking from Buncrana to Stragill, a place that holds many fond memories for their family.

Bernadette said: “Marie was such a strong lady and she wanted to spend her final days at home with her family.

“This was only made possible by the amazing Marie Curie nurses who cared for her, and us, so well in her final days.

"Words can’t describe how much of a difference they made to our family and we want to do everything we can now to support Marie Curie.”

Bernadette said the sisters were planning to bring a picnic on the walk and maybe even a raise a glass of Marie’s favourite tipple, Pernod, in remembrance.

“We will chat, laugh, maybe shed a tear or two along the way, but we will be remembering all the good times,” she smiled, “and we know our big sister, Marie, will be with us.”

Ursula said she and her sisters, Bernadette and Fiona, had been overwhelmed by the generosity of the people of Derry and beyond.

“Despite the fact that Marie died during such a difficult time, in the height of a global pandemic and lockdown, Marie Curie enabled our family to say our goodbyes to our beautiful big sister at home; with dignity and surrounded by love,” she said.

“I think this really struck a chord with people when we shared our story to fundraise and we are truly humbled by people’s generosity.”

Ursula is currently studying social work and said an unexpected gesture from a university friend brought more welcome funds their way.

“Our family were so touched when my lovely classmate, Gillian, told me the annual charity football match, held in memory of her late husband, Christopher Hendrie, would donate what they raised to Marie Curie.

“She saw I was asking for donations online. The match was held in Ballymoney last Saturday and raised around £600 alone - we were just floored by such a kind gesture. Donations are still rolling in and we have over £3,000 between us as it stands.”

She added: “We just want to say thank you so much to Marie Curie for the care, compassion and comfort given to our family at one of the worst times of our lives and, of course, a huge thank you to everyone who has contributed.

“I know my sister would have been so proud.”

