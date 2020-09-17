Derry park to come alive with the sound of music tomorrow night as part of Culture Night

A choir set up to help people manage stress will perform at Brooke Park in Derry tomorrow night.

The Thyme to Sing group's performance will be one of many local events being held as part of Culture Night.

The small community choir incorporates voices of all ages and backgrounds.

The choir is linked with local group CALMS (Community Action Locally Managing Stress) which assists people in managing and preventing stress.

Erica Curran has been leading the group since it was established a year ago, and she revealed that they were looking forward to their first live online performance.

"Friday's performance in Brooke Park will be very timely for us as we are approaching the choir's first anniversary and it will be a great way of showing how far we have come during that time," she explained.

"Our members are from a wide range of ages and backgrounds and while many wouldn't be the most confident singers we have really progressed over that time.”

Thyme to Sing will perform at 6pm tomorrow and people can watch their performance live on the CALMS Facebook page.