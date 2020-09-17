Derry company nominated for prestigious award for innovation during the COVID-19 lockdown

A Derry company is in the running for a prestigious international award for innovation during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Mercury Order is designed by locally-based digital growth agency Grofuse to help make ‘shop local’ digital by giving local, independent retailers everywhere an online ordering system for their customers.

Mercury Order has now been nominated as a finalist in one of the world’s leading e-commerce trade exhibitions, the E-Commerce Expo 2020.

A spokesperson for the E-Commerce Expo 2020 said the new ‘best in lockdown’ category had been introduced to showcase innovation during the Covid-19 fallout.

“We wanted to highlight great companies doing great things over a very difficult and unpredictable period. It's a really great achievement to be on the shortlist.”

Grofuse Director Ian Cullen said Mercury Order was conceived as panic set in among retailers and shoppers at the beginning of the coronavirus lockdown in March.

“Essential in tough times and convenient for all times, Mercury Order was conceived amid the chaos of the Covid-19 pandemic to help safeguard business for small, independent retailers while affording protection to their staff and their customers.

“Mercury Order champions efforts to create a level playing field for local retailers everywhere, as they fight back against the online surge of larger supermarket multiples. Our software is the cost-effective solution for grocers, butchers, bakers, delis, farmers’ markets/greengrocers and others to make ‘shop local’ digital.”

The 2019 E-Commerce Expo and Technology for Marketing event attracted around 15,000 delegates to London’s Olympia where 150 exhibitors showcased their products and services.

This year’s leading industry event will take place virtually over three days with more than 60 seminar’s and over 50 expert speakers in attendance.

The winners will be announced virtually at 5pm on Wednesday, September 30, during the E-Commerce Expo & Technology for Marketing virtual 2020 exhibition, which runs from September 29 to October 1.