New figures reveal there has been a sharp rise in the number of positive COVID-19 cases in the Derry City and Strabane District Council area in the last seven days

There has been a sharp rise in the number of positive COVID-19 cases in the Derry City and Strabane District Council area in the past week.

Figures released by the Department of Health yesterday revealed that there have been 61 positive cases of the disease identified in the local council area from September 9 to September 15.

This is in comparison with 16 positive cases in the week beforehand from September 2 to September 8.

The majority of the cases identified locally in the last seven days involve people under the age of 40.

There have been 15 cases identified in the Derry and Strabane council area among young people aged 19 or younger.

A total of 37 cases have been identified in people aged between 20 and 39.

There have been eight cases in people aged between 40 and 59.

In the past week, there has only been one positive COVID-19 case identified among people aged between 60 and 79 in the local council area.

There have been no positive cases reported in people over the age of 80.

There have been a total of 2,466 tests carried out in the Derry and Strabane area over the period from September 9 to September 15.

The increase in positive cases in the local area mirrors the increase in the number of cases of COVID-19 across Ireland.

It had been expected that the number of positive cases would rise when schools returned at the start of the month.

Several local schools have contacted parents to say that positive cases have been identified within their 'school community' in recent days.

Schools are then following guidance from the Public Health Agency in relation to how to deal with the situation.