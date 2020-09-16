It's still there: High tide fails to refloat boat which has been stuck in the River Foyle in Derry for almost a month

Efforts failed last night to refloat a boat which has been stuck in the River Foyle for almost a month.

The vessel has been stuck close to Bay Road park since August 23 after hitting a sandbank.

The owners of the boat last night tried to get it shifted during the latest high tide on the river.

However, despite their best efforts, it wouldn't budge.

The vessel, 'Day Dawn N1 82,' was last known to be engaged in fishing. according to the Marine Traffic website.

A report from 2008, shows that Day Dawn N 182 was bought for the purposes of fishing from Portavogie.

It is understood that the current owners of the boat bought it for £1 with the aim of turning it into an Air BnB facility.

Since becoming lodged on the sandbank, the boat has become something of an attraction for walkers along the Foyle's riverbank.