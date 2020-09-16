Famous Spitfire aircraft to fly over Derry tomorrow in thanks to NHS staff for their efforts during the pandemic

A famous Spitfire aircraft will fly over Derry tomorrow as part of a project thanking healthcare staff for their efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The NHS Spitfire charity project has seen the aircraft fly over areas of the UK to show appreciation for employees of the National Health Service.

As part of the project, people are being given the chance to have the name of a nominated person who has helped others during the pandemic written on the aircraft.

The Spitfire is due to fly over Altnagelvin Hospital at 4.16pm on Thursday, before going on to land at City of Derry Airport.

The aircraft will take off from the local airport at 10am on Friday and will fly over a number of other hospitals in Northern Ireland on Friday.

A spokesperson for the project urged people to nominate names to go on the plane.

"The names will be nominated by the public as a way of recognising small acts of kindness throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

"From a family member to a kind neighbour, close friend or community hero, the public can now thank them with this special gesture.

"In return for their donation, their nominated name will be one of those written on the Spitfire, which has an 80,000 name capacity.

"As the names are added, the UK will be able to watch this extraordinary visual spectacle unfold.

"The aim is to lift the spirits of those across the UK, whilst also thanking the hospitals, communities and individuals who have been at the forefront of getting the country through the pandemic."

To nominate a name for the Spitfire, go to - https://bit.ly/3mrn3mD