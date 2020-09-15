Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Motorists warned to plan their journey as a large part of the Derry to Dungiven road will be closed this weekend

Road from Drumahoe will be closed from Friday night to Monday morning

Tipperary roads are closed following flooding

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Motorists are being urged to plan their journeys as a large section of the main Derry to Dungiven road will closed this weekend.

The section of the road from Drumahoe to the junction with Tamnaherin Road will be closed from 7pm on Friday until 7am on Monday morning.

This will lead to significant traffic disruption this weekend.

All traffic will be diverted via Maydown, Campsie, Eglinton and the Tamnhaherin Road where traffic will rejoin the A6.

The traffic management plan can be viewed below.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie