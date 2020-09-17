Calls for train halt at Ballykelly

Contact
East Derry MLA, Caoimhe Archibald, has called for a halt at Ballykelly to be included in the third phase of the upgrade of the Coleraine to Derry train line.
Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon has announced an updated feasibility study for phase three of the Coleraine to Derry train line, providing an opportunity for a stop at Ballykelly.
"A halt at Ballykelly would be a positive addition to the Coleraine to Derry line,” said the Sinn Féin representative.
“There is an opportunity to include a stop at Ballykelly, therefore I have asked the Minister if she will include this in the feasibility study.
“We are all aware of the challenges we face in tackling the climate emergency and transport has a key role within any plans.
"There needs to be adequate public transport infrastructure to ensure people have the opportunity to make it their first choice for travel.
“The Department of Agriculture Environment and Rural Affairs headquarters, is located in Ballykelly and a train halt would provide the opportunity for staff to use public transport to travel to work."
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Ian Cullen and Denis Finnegan, Directors at Grofuse, the Derry-Londonderry-based digital growth agency which created Mercury Order online ordering Software as a Service for retail.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.