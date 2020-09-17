Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Calls for train halt at Ballykelly

A local MLA has written to the Minister for Infrastructure with the idea.

Calls for train halt at Ballykelly

Reporter:

Liam Tunney

East Derry MLA, Caoimhe Archibald, has called for a halt at Ballykelly to be included in the third phase of the upgrade of the Coleraine to Derry train line.

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon has announced an updated feasibility study for phase three of the Coleraine to Derry train line, providing an opportunity for a stop at Ballykelly.

"A halt at Ballykelly would be a positive addition to the Coleraine to Derry line,” said the Sinn Féin representative.

“There is an opportunity to include a stop at Ballykelly, therefore I have asked the Minister if she will include this in the feasibility study.

“We are all aware of the challenges we face in tackling the climate emergency and transport has a key role within any plans.

"There needs to be adequate public transport infrastructure to ensure people have the opportunity to make it their first choice for travel.

“The Department of Agriculture Environment and Rural Affairs headquarters, is located in Ballykelly and a train halt would provide the opportunity for staff to use public transport to travel to work."

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie