Pool at Templemore Sports Complex in Derry to be closed for the rest of the week

The swimming pool at Templemore Sports Complex will remain closed for the remainder of the week to allow for essential works to take place.

Derry City and Strabane District Council said they have been in contact with those who have swimming sessions booked to advise them and to apologise for the inconvenience caused.

A council spokesperson said the pool was closed at the weekend and engineers have been on site to carry out repairs.

"However, it is expected that the work will continue for the remainder of this week with the pool remaining closed for that period.

"The public are being encouraged to avail of swimming sessions at the Foyle Arena and Riversdale Leisure Centres in the interim.

"As per Government guidelines bookings must be made in advance by contacting the relevant leisure centres or booking online at www.derrystrabane.com/leisure.

"The public using the pools at Foyle Arena and Riversdale are reminded that they must come beach ready and strict social distancing measures and hand sanitizing procedures are in place."

The council spokesperson said Templemore Sports Complex will remain open for gym and classes.

"Bookings can be online and users must arrive 'gym ready' as shower and changing room facilities will be closed.

"Vending machines will be operational but on-site cafes remain closed and drinking water stations will be placed out of use so users are advised to bring their own drinking water.

"Users will be required to sanitise on arrival and departure and to adhere to strict social distancing measures."

Apologising for any inconvenience caused, a spokesperson for Council’s Leisure Services said it was working with the maintenance teams to get the pool at Templemore operational again as soon as possible.