Additional money for Lough Neagh fishermen

Contact
A £250,000 fund is to be set aside to support inland fishermen in the Lough Neagh eel and scale-fish sector.
Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots confirmed details of the fund were being finalised in response to an Assembly question tabled by Mid Ulster MLA Patsy McGlone.
Mr McGlone welcomed what he described as 'urgent support' for the industry.
“I’m grateful that the Minister has confirmed following my question in the Assembly this afternoon that an additional £250,000 will be made available to support eel and scale-fish fishermen in Lough Neagh.
“This is an important part of our economy that has experienced decline since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic and we need to provide them with urgent support.
“I am committed to working in partnership with our local fishing industry and with the Minister to deliver the best results for the sector and all those employed in supply chains.”
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Ian Cullen and Denis Finnegan, Directors at Grofuse, the Derry-Londonderry-based digital growth agency which created Mercury Order online ordering Software as a Service for retail.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.