Additional money for Lough Neagh fishermen

A £250,000 fund is to be set aside to support inland fishermen in the Lough Neagh eel and scale-fish sector.

Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots confirmed details of the fund were being finalised in response to an Assembly question tabled by Mid Ulster MLA Patsy McGlone.

Mr McGlone welcomed what he described as 'urgent support' for the industry.

“I’m grateful that the Minister has confirmed following my question in the Assembly this afternoon that an additional £250,000 will be made available to support eel and scale-fish fishermen in Lough Neagh.

“This is an important part of our economy that has experienced decline since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic and we need to provide them with urgent support.

“I am committed to working in partnership with our local fishing industry and with the Minister to deliver the best results for the sector and all those employed in supply chains.”