Quantity of drugs seized and man arrested during a police operation in Derry

Police have arrested a man in Derry for alleged supply of drugs.
A PSNI spokesperson said: Within the last 24 hours, our District Support Team arrested a male in the Waterside area, for being concerned in the supply of illegal drugs.
"As a result of this arrest, a quantity of suspected illegal drugs have been seized and taken off the streets.
