Bateson calls for immediate renewal of Larchfield play park

Contact
Cllr Sean Bateson outside the play park at Larchfield in Kilrea.
Bann councillor, Sean Bateson, has called on Causeway Coast and Glens Council to begin works to immediately renew Larchfield Play Park in Kilrea.
Councillor Bateson said play equipment had been removed from the park without notice.
“Last month council removed all play equipment from the park, without notifying myself or residents of Larchfield of this decision,” he said.
“Following up with council officials I was shocked to learn that this was done without any immediate plans in place to renew the equipment.
“The old play equipment had been left in a serious state of disrepair and under Councils own play park strategy it had been earmarked for renewal. I had been pushing the case for this since getting elected.
“Residents have been greatly angered by this move, and rightly so. It is at odds with the objectives of the play park strategy.
“At the Leisure and Development Committee this week I will be seeking to ensure that the play park is renewed as soon as possible.
“This is a long standing park, serving the residents of Larchfield for over 20 years, and it needs respected and renewed.”
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.