Bateson calls for immediate renewal of Larchfield play park

All play equipment had been removed from the park last month.

Cllr Sean Bateson outside the play park at Larchfield in Kilrea.

Reporter:

Liam Tunney

Bann councillor, Sean Bateson, has called on Causeway Coast and Glens Council to begin works to immediately renew Larchfield Play Park in Kilrea.

Councillor Bateson said play equipment had been removed from the park without notice.

“Last month council removed all play equipment from the park, without notifying myself or residents of Larchfield of this decision,” he said.

“Following up with council officials I was shocked to learn that this was done without any immediate plans in place to renew the equipment.

“The old play equipment had been left in a serious state of disrepair and under Councils own play park strategy it had been earmarked for renewal. I had been pushing the case for this since getting elected.

“Residents have been greatly angered by this move, and rightly so. It is at odds with the objectives of the play park strategy.

“At the Leisure and Development Committee this week I will be seeking to ensure that the play park is renewed as soon as possible.

“This is a long standing park, serving the residents of Larchfield for over 20 years, and it needs respected and renewed.”

