Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Is it time to restart the weekly park run in Derry?

MLA says event can help lift people's spirits

Is it time to restart the weekly park run in Derry?

The weekly park run in Derry stopped in March because of the pandemic.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

A call has been made for the return of the popular park runs.

SDLP MLA Mark H Durkan has written to Communities Minister calling for the resumption of the much loved park run events, including a weekly run in Derry.

The popular run, which takes place weekly at 24 locations across the North, was cancelled in March following the outbreak of Covid-19.  

However, the Foyle MLA would like to see their return.

“The park run events have become a beloved fixture for many people and their families on a Saturday morning and one which I’ve been a part of on many occasions," he said.

"Unfortunately, it was cancelled in March following Executive Covid restrictions. 

“This type of event is great for the mind and the body, and is great way to generate a feeling of togetherness; a spirit of community by involving runners of all ages and volunteer marshalls.

"That is needed now more than ever as we emerge from this crisis.

"This free event has been a welcome and welcoming addition to cities across the North in recent years, open to everyone.  

“It is vital that we embrace anything which will be of benefit for people’s physical and mental health, as we shift our focus towards a period of recovery.

"I have urged the Communities Minister to provide clarity on when Parkrun events can return to ensure participants can once more take part in this great initiative.” 

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie