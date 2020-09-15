Is it time to restart the weekly park run in Derry?

A call has been made for the return of the popular park runs.

SDLP MLA Mark H Durkan has written to Communities Minister calling for the resumption of the much loved park run events, including a weekly run in Derry.

The popular run, which takes place weekly at 24 locations across the North, was cancelled in March following the outbreak of Covid-19.

However, the Foyle MLA would like to see their return.

“The park run events have become a beloved fixture for many people and their families on a Saturday morning and one which I’ve been a part of on many occasions," he said.

"Unfortunately, it was cancelled in March following Executive Covid restrictions.

“This type of event is great for the mind and the body, and is great way to generate a feeling of togetherness; a spirit of community by involving runners of all ages and volunteer marshalls.

"That is needed now more than ever as we emerge from this crisis.

"This free event has been a welcome and welcoming addition to cities across the North in recent years, open to everyone.

“It is vital that we embrace anything which will be of benefit for people’s physical and mental health, as we shift our focus towards a period of recovery.

"I have urged the Communities Minister to provide clarity on when Parkrun events can return to ensure participants can once more take part in this great initiative.”