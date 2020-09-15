Is it time to restart the weekly park run in Derry?

Contact
The weekly park run in Derry stopped in March because of the pandemic.
A call has been made for the return of the popular park runs.
SDLP MLA Mark H Durkan has written to Communities Minister calling for the resumption of the much loved park run events, including a weekly run in Derry.
The popular run, which takes place weekly at 24 locations across the North, was cancelled in March following the outbreak of Covid-19.
However, the Foyle MLA would like to see their return.
“The park run events have become a beloved fixture for many people and their families on a Saturday morning and one which I’ve been a part of on many occasions," he said.
"Unfortunately, it was cancelled in March following Executive Covid restrictions.
“This type of event is great for the mind and the body, and is great way to generate a feeling of togetherness; a spirit of community by involving runners of all ages and volunteer marshalls.
"That is needed now more than ever as we emerge from this crisis.
"This free event has been a welcome and welcoming addition to cities across the North in recent years, open to everyone.
“It is vital that we embrace anything which will be of benefit for people’s physical and mental health, as we shift our focus towards a period of recovery.
"I have urged the Communities Minister to provide clarity on when Parkrun events can return to ensure participants can once more take part in this great initiative.”
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Translink say its frontline services such as a the 212 bus service between Derry and Belfast will not be affected by today's announcement.
The gate on the left at the Bishop Street entrance on Derry Walls will now remain open 24 hours a day.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.