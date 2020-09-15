Gate at interface area on Derry's Walls will now remain open for 24 hours a day

Access through a gate at an interface area on Derry's Walls is to be restored on a 24-hour basis.

For many years, the access through Bishop's Gate has been closed off at night because it led to the adjacent Fountain Estate.

However, the entrance in to the Fountain is to be reconfigured to allow pedestrian access through the gate on a 24-hour basis.

SDLP MLA Mark H Durkan has welcomed confirmation from the Department of Justice, that the gate at Bishop Street interface known as the ‘dog-leg’, will now be opened to facilitate pedestrian access.

The move comes after a trial period following a request from Mr Durkan highlighting the safety concerns of residents.

The Foyle MLA: “The opening of this gate at Bishop Street will be a great relief to local residents and will increase pedestrian safety going forward.

“This proposal is one which I and others, have been working on for some time, liaising with concerned residents and the Department of Justice following an unfortunate accident involving a 10-year-old child. Thankfully the child was not seriously injured but the incident highlighted long-standing safety issues in the area.

“At the time I called for immediate intervention from the Department.

"Following the reopening of the ‘events’ gate at the entrance of the Fountain Estate on a trial basis, I am pleased that reconfiguration works will be completed at the ‘dog-leg’ in the coming weeks which will facilitate 24 hour pedestrian access along Bishop Street.

“CCTV has also been installed in the area, which I hope will provide reassurance for residents.

"The gate inside the ‘dog-leg’ will be reconfigured to allow for it to be closed at 9pm every evening to alleviate concerns of Fountain residents however the ‘events’ gate will be open at all times.

“I understand that a letter detailing the changes will be issued to residents in the coming days.”