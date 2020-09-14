New figures reveal a sharp rise in the level of crime in the Derry policing area in the last year

There has been a sharp rise in the number of crimes being reported in Derry.

The annual report of the Derry Policing and Community Safety Partnership (PCSP) reveals that a total of 9,927 crimes were reported in the Derry and Strabane policing area over the period from April 1, 2019, to March 31, 2020.

This was a rise of 1,532 crimes in comparison with the previous year.

This represents an 18.2% rise in the number of crimes in the local policing region.

The PCSP report said this increase was three times the Northern Ireland average.

The report adds: “The total record crime figure of 9927 for 2019/20 is the highest recorded for the city and district since 2006/07.”

Violence against the person accounted for 1,532 of the local crimes.