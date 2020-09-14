Contact

New figures reveal a sharp rise in the level of crime in the Derry policing area in the last year

Crime statistics at their highest in almost 15 years

New figures reveal shocking extent of burglaries in Louth

Staff reporter

There has been a sharp rise in the number of crimes being reported in Derry.

The annual report of the Derry Policing and Community Safety Partnership (PCSP) reveals that a total of 9,927 crimes were reported in the Derry and Strabane policing area over the period from April 1, 2019, to March 31, 2020.

This was a rise of 1,532 crimes in comparison with the previous year.

This represents an 18.2% rise in the number of crimes in the local policing region.

The PCSP report said this increase was three times the Northern Ireland average.

The report adds: “The total record crime figure of 9927 for 2019/20 is the highest recorded for the city and district since 2006/07.”

Violence against the person accounted for 1,532 of the local crimes.

