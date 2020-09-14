Derry cousins killed in car crash laid to rest

Contact
Kelsey Stokes' pink coffin being taken for burial in the City Cemetery.
The funerals have taken place of the two young members of a Derry family killed in a horror road crash in England earlier this month.
Cousins Shauna (17) and Kelsey (3) Stokes died in the collision involving a Peugeot car and a van in County Durham on September 2.
They, and other members of their family, had travelled to celebrate the 17th birthdays of Shauna and her twin sister Kelly.
A number of others were taken to hospital following the crash.
Shauna's mother, Michelle, was unable to attend today's joint funeral service in St Joseph's Church in Galliagh as she remains in hospital for treatment for her injuries.
Several hundred people, many wearing photographs of the two girls on white shirts and t-shirts, attended the Requiem Mass.
A small plane flying a banner with the words '2 Beautiful Angels Left 4 Heaven' flew overhead as the remains were taken from the church at the end of the service.
Parish priest, Fr Michael McCaughey, told those present the tragedy had left both families and the wider family circle 'heartbroken.'
He added: “Our prayer is that these two young people in the shortness of their lives rest in the gentleness of God's presence in Heaven.”
Following the service, Kelsey's pink coffin was placed in a horse-drawn carriage to be taken to the City Cemetery for burial.
Shauna's remains were also placed in a horse-drawn carriage to be laid to rest in Park, County Derry.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Opening times at the City Cemetery and other local cemeteries are to return to normal from this weekend.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.