Jewellery, including an engagement ring, is stolen during a burglary at a house in Derry

Detectives in Derry are investigating a report of a burglary in the city earlier this week during which jewellery was stolen.

The burglary at Ashburn Avenue in the Kilfennan area of the city was reported to police shortly after 8:40pm on Thursday, September 10.

Entry was forced between 8pm and the time it was reported to police.

Rooms in the house were ransacked, and a sum of money and jewellery were reported stolen.

The items of jewellery stolen include an engagement ring.

Detective Constable Edel Conway said: "This has been a very distressing ordeal for the victims, and I would appeal to anyone who may have been in the area between 8pm and 8:45pm on Thursday night, and saw any suspicious activity, to get in touch. I would also urge anyone who is offered a ring similar to the ring reported stolen in suspicious circumstances to call us."

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at Strand Road on 101, and quote reference number 1960 of 10/09/20.