Show recorded in Derry by Daniel O'Donnell prior to lockdown will be shown on TV this week

The TG4 show attracts record breaking audience numbers

Daniel O'Donnell

Daniel O'Donnell set to return to our screens in Opry le Daniel this season

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Opry le Daniel, recorded at Millennium Forum, Derry and hosted by Donegal and international singing star Daniel O’ Donnell will return to TG4 on Tuesday next, September 15 at 9.30pm.

The first episode to air on Tuesday will pay tribute to Glen Campbell in the company of his daughter Ashley Campbell, along with Johnny Brady, Ciarán Rosney and Marc Roberts. We'll get an insight into Glen's life, his worldwide reputation and the influence he had on Irish performers.

Other artists appearing in this eight part series include famous Irish and American artists such as Crystal Gayle, Tommy Flemming, Mike Denver alongside his mother Róisín Fallon, Chantelle Padden, Gary Fitzpatrick, Simon Peters, David James, Shauna McStravock, The Celtic Brothers, Eleanor Shanley, John McNicholl, Lisa Stanley, Trudi Lalor, Gerry Guthrie, Gloria, Susan McCann, George Hamilton V & VI, Charlie McGettigan, Mick Flavin, Sandy Kelly, Johnny Brady, Marc Roberts, Ciaran Rosney.

Filmed in 2019 before a live audience, Opry le Daniel will be a delight for country music fans, and will be available to view worldwide on TG4.ie.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories.


