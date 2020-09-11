Council vote to refuse licence for a coal processing plant in Derry

An application to operate a coal processing plant in Derry has been refused by the local council.

A company, A&N Fuels NI Limited, had applied for a licence to begin operating the plant at a site at Bay Road.

However, the plans were opposed by local residents.

The licence application came before a meeting yesterday of Derry City and Strabane District Council's Health and Community committee.

Councillors at the meeting highlighted the level of local opposition to the proposal.

When a decision on the licence application was put to a vote, the vote was unanimous in favour of refusing it.