Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Derry football club suspends all activities after one of its coaches tests positive for coronavirus

Trojans say it puts the health and wellbeing of its members before any sporting engagement

Venue change for Louth's National Football League game against Derry

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

A Derry football club has suspended all activities after one of its coaches tested positive for coronavirus.

Trojans club said the coach tested positive yesterday.

The club posted a message on its Facebook page last night.

A spokesperson for the club said: "Following Public Health Agency advice, we have suspended all club activities at all age groups until further notice.

"Those who have been in contact with said coach will be informed individually via Track and Trace methods.

"We understand that this may be a worrying time for some, however we are working very hard in collaboration with Council, Irish FA and Public Health Authorities to manage this news and ensure no further cases are identified.

"If you develop symptoms of Coronavirus, we recommend you follow Public Health advice and self-isolate for 14 days.

"If your period of feeling unwell ensues, we recommend that you book a test via 119.

"Trojans Youth and Community Group will always put the health and wellbeing of our members before any sporting engagement.

"We ask that any members of the club who fall unwell and those who are tested and found to have a positive testing, please contact us immediately."

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie