Derry football club suspends all activities after one of its coaches tests positive for coronavirus

A Derry football club has suspended all activities after one of its coaches tested positive for coronavirus.
Trojans club said the coach tested positive yesterday.
The club posted a message on its Facebook page last night.
A spokesperson for the club said: "Following Public Health Agency advice, we have suspended all club activities at all age groups until further notice.
"Those who have been in contact with said coach will be informed individually via Track and Trace methods.
"We understand that this may be a worrying time for some, however we are working very hard in collaboration with Council, Irish FA and Public Health Authorities to manage this news and ensure no further cases are identified.
"If you develop symptoms of Coronavirus, we recommend you follow Public Health advice and self-isolate for 14 days.
"If your period of feeling unwell ensues, we recommend that you book a test via 119.
"Trojans Youth and Community Group will always put the health and wellbeing of our members before any sporting engagement.
"We ask that any members of the club who fall unwell and those who are tested and found to have a positive testing, please contact us immediately."
