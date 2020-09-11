Police warn that scammers are stepping up their activity

Police have warned that a number of scams are on the increase.

They are appealing for people to be vigilant.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "We are beginning to see an increase in scams again with several victims receiving calls claiming to be from HMRC, cold callers charging over the odds for work done around the house, to online romance scams and calls from fake banking institutions.

"There are many methods used by scammers to part you from your cash and personal details.

"The ScamwiseNI Partnership has produced two crime prevention booklets to raise awareness about the methods used and help you and your family stay safe.

"‘The Little Book of Cyber Scams’ and ‘The Little Book of Phone Scams’ can be used alongside a practical Pocket Guide to Mobile Device Security, developed by the NI Cyber Security Centre.

"If your device is lost, stolen or hacked your emails, contacts, financial information and much more could be at risk, the guide is designed to help secure your devices and protect the information stored on them."

The booklets are available to download from the NI Direct website https://www.nidirect.gov.uk/articles/scams and the pocket guide is available at www.nicybersecuritycentre.gov.uk/mobile-security