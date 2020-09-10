Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Concerns raised at council meeting about alleged behaviour and comments of 'Covid scam' group in Derry

Councillor claims members of the organisation are acting in a 'very intimidatory' way

Another rise in Louth Covid-19 cases reported

The meeting was told that the 'Covid scam' group have described those who wear masks as 'sheep'.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

A Derry councillor today raised concerns about protests in the city at which the Covid-19 pandemic has been described as a 'scam'.

It is understood that an anti-lockdown protest was held recently in the city centre.

At a meeting of Derry City and Strabane District Council's Health and Community committee in the Guildhall today, People Before Profit councillor Shaun Harkin criticised those involved in such 'Covid scam' demonstrations.

Cllr Harkin claimed that essential workers including healthcare workers had been described at the protests as 'agents of the state' for following guidance in relation to the pandemic.

He also claimed that people who wore masks in a bid to stop the spread of the virus were described at the protests as being 'sheep' or 'slaves'.

"As elected representatives I think that we should have absolutely nothing to do with this nonsense that is being spouted," he said.

Sinn Fein councillor Patricia Logue said she had been contacted by a head teacher at a local school this week after 'five men' entered the school  and told staff that they were personally responsible for any health issues in the school.

Cllr Logue said she believed the men were from the same group that had organised the 'Covid scam' protest.

"This group of people, whoever they are, are using very intimidatory ways among the citizens of this council district and it really needs to be nipped in the bud," added Cllr Logue.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie