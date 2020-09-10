Concerns raised at council meeting about alleged behaviour and comments of 'Covid scam' group in Derry

A Derry councillor today raised concerns about protests in the city at which the Covid-19 pandemic has been described as a 'scam'.

It is understood that an anti-lockdown protest was held recently in the city centre.

At a meeting of Derry City and Strabane District Council's Health and Community committee in the Guildhall today, People Before Profit councillor Shaun Harkin criticised those involved in such 'Covid scam' demonstrations.

Cllr Harkin claimed that essential workers including healthcare workers had been described at the protests as 'agents of the state' for following guidance in relation to the pandemic.

He also claimed that people who wore masks in a bid to stop the spread of the virus were described at the protests as being 'sheep' or 'slaves'.

"As elected representatives I think that we should have absolutely nothing to do with this nonsense that is being spouted," he said.

Sinn Fein councillor Patricia Logue said she had been contacted by a head teacher at a local school this week after 'five men' entered the school and told staff that they were personally responsible for any health issues in the school.

Cllr Logue said she believed the men were from the same group that had organised the 'Covid scam' protest.

"This group of people, whoever they are, are using very intimidatory ways among the citizens of this council district and it really needs to be nipped in the bud," added Cllr Logue.