£60,000 found to ensure that vital Derry support service can continue until March next year

The Health Minister today announced that £60,000 will be allocated to allow a support service in Derry to continue into next year.

The Community Crisis Intervention Service (CCIS) has been running as a pilot scheme since January 2019.

The service provides a 'safe space' for those in crisis from 8pm on Thursdays until 8am on Sundays when many other services are not operational, and is run by Extern NI from the Holywell Building on Bishop Street.

However, the current funding for the service runs out soon.

Announcing the new support for the CCIS project, Health Minister Robin Swann said the pandemic has made us all acutely aware of how our mental health needs must be met as well as our physical needs.

"The restrictions put on our daily lives and routines have meant that for many of us loneliness and feelings of desperation have crept in, but I want to reinforce on this year’s World Suicide Prevention Day there is support and help available to anyone who needs it.

"No one must feel that there is no other option.

“I have already made it clear that suicide prevention, mental well-being and mental health services are a top priority for me as Minister.

"And that is why to further support the excellent work being undertaken by Derry Crisis Intervention Service I am allocating a further £60k to Derry and Strabane District Council to allow the service to continue until the end of March 2020/21.

"This is important to provide stability for the service and reassurance for the local community given the far reaching impacts of the Covid 19 pandemic.”