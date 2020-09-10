Stormont ministers to meet today to discuss recommendations for new lockdown restrictions

Contact
The Northern Ireland Executive will meet later today to consider a request from Health Minister Robin Swann for new restrictions after a rise in Covid-19 cases.
Mr Swann yesterday called for 'concrete' action in a bid to halt the recent increase in cases.
He said the time has come 'to limit contacts between people'.
Northern Ireland currently has the UK's highest rate of Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people.
Meanwhile, the BBC is reporting that Stormont ministers are to consider reopening so-called 'wet pubs' later this month.
It is understood the date of September 21 is being considered to allow pubs which do not serve food to resume trading.
If that date is agreed by the Stormont Executive at today's meeting it would be the same day that non-food pubs would reopen in the Republic.
