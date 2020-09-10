Visiting suspended to ward at Altnagelvin's cancer centre due to rise in coronavirus cases

Visiting is being restricted at the cancer centre at Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry.

The Western Trust said visiting to Ward 50 of the North West Cancer Centre at Altnagelvin had been suspended.

The move has been taken following the recent rise in the number of coronavirus cases in Northern Ireland.

A spokesperson for the Trust said: “The health and safety of patients, visitors and staff remains an absolute priority at our North West Cancer Centre (NWCC).

“With the continued threat of COVID19 in our community, we have made the decision to stop all visiting to Ward 50.

”Exceptional circumstances should be discussed with the Ward Sister.

“This decision has been taken to help minimise the risk to our immuno-compromised patients and will be kept under review.

“We thank you for your help in protecting patients and the wider community at this time.”