Kids park in the Galliagh area of Derry forced to close because of vandalism

Contact
The park is run by Derry City and Strabane District Council.
Ederowen Play Park in the Galliagh area of Derry will be closed today to allow for council staff and contractors to carry out repair work following a recent spate of vandalism.
Damage was caused to the safety ground surface while a swing and a number of cradle seats were also broken in the attack.
The surrounding protective fencing was damaged and graffiti sprayed on the bitmac, litter bins and a number of items of play equipment.
A spokesperson for Derry City and Strabane District Council said work was being carried out today to repair the damage and it is hoped the facility will reopen as soon as possible.
Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council Brian Tierney condemned those responsible.
He said an attack on a play park was an attack on the Galliagh community as a whole.
“Ederowen Play Park is widely used by local families and it is extremely disappointing that someone felt it was ok to go there and cause so much damage and destruction to a community facility.
"Our Council now has to foot the bill to get the damage repaired and carry out works to ensure that it can be reopened safely.
"I would appeal to those involved to please respect public property and be mindful that this is a facility that is much loved and used by the local community you live in.“
The facility will be reopened later this week when the repair works are completed.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
David Henderson, Tobermore Managing Director, Glenn Robinson, Tobermore General Manager, and Kevin Holland, Invest NI CEO, along with Economy Minister Diane Dodds.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.