People returning to Northern Ireland from a number of Greek islands must now self-isolate for 14 days

New areas taken off exemption list

Crete is one of the Greek island removed from the exemption list.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

A number of Greek islands have been removed from 'Travel Corridors exemption list'.

This means that anyone travelling to Northern Ireland from Lesvos, Tinos, Serifos, Crete, Mykonos, Santorini and Zakynthos (Zante) from 4am today will need to self-isolate for 14 days.

The rest of Greece remains on the Travel Corridors exemption list.

Speaking about the changes, Health Minister Robin Swann said: “We will continue to monitor the situation in all countries and will move swiftly to make changes to the regulations when necessary.

“As we have seen in recent weeks, a quarantine period for people arriving from certain countries can be introduced very quickly so bear this in mind if you are planning any travel. The safety of the citizens of Northern Ireland will always be my priority.”

