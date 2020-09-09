People returning to Northern Ireland from a number of Greek islands must now self-isolate for 14 days

Contact
Crete is one of the Greek island removed from the exemption list.
A number of Greek islands have been removed from 'Travel Corridors exemption list'.
This means that anyone travelling to Northern Ireland from Lesvos, Tinos, Serifos, Crete, Mykonos, Santorini and Zakynthos (Zante) from 4am today will need to self-isolate for 14 days.
The rest of Greece remains on the Travel Corridors exemption list.
Speaking about the changes, Health Minister Robin Swann said: “We will continue to monitor the situation in all countries and will move swiftly to make changes to the regulations when necessary.
“As we have seen in recent weeks, a quarantine period for people arriving from certain countries can be introduced very quickly so bear this in mind if you are planning any travel. The safety of the citizens of Northern Ireland will always be my priority.”
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.