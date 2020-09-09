DUP councillor asks Derry's council for its plans to mark 100th anniversary of creation of Northern Ireland

A DUP councillor has asked for details of how Derry City and Strabane District Council plans to mark the 100th anniversary of the establishment of Northern Ireland.

2021 is the 100th anniversary of the creation of Northern Ireland and events are being organised to mark this landmark.

Speaking at a meeting yesterday of the local council's Business and Culture committee at the Guildhall on Tuesday, DUP Alderman Graham Warke requested a report from council officials on the plans that the council has for the 100th anniversary.

The report will be brought before a later meeting of the committee.

Unionists have described the 100th anniversary as a 'momentous occasion'.