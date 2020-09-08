Three people arrested in the last 24 hours in the Derry area for drug offences

Police in Derry said three people have been arrested in the local area in the last 24 hours for the alleged supply of drugs.

A PSNI spokesperson said the arrests have been made in the Derry and Strabane policing district.

The spokesperson said: "In the last 24 hours officers in Derry City & Strabane have arrested three people suspected to be involved in the supply of controlled drugs within the district.

"Two people remain in custody assisting police with their enquiries.

"The third person has been reported to the Public Prosecution Service. As a result a quantity of controlled drugs have also been seized and removed from our streets."