'Major' problem with rats in the Bogside area of Derry, says local politician

One of the rats found in the Bogside area.
A local politician has said there is a 'major' problem with rats in the Bogside area of Derry.
Sinn Féin MLA Karen Mullan has invited the Infrastructure Minister Nicola Mallon to the Bogside to see at first hand the rodent problem there and the effects it is having on the lives of local residents.
She has been working with Councillor Patricia Logue for several years now along with community organisations and statutory agencies to try and find a lasting solution to this recurring problem.
The Foyle MLA said: “I felt it was important to invite Minister Mallon to the Bogside to see at first hand the impact this is having on local residents going about their daily lives.
“We have been working hard to try and resolve the issue of rodent infestation across the general area.
“Many residents' lives have been affected by this over the years, there have been numerous meetings with the various statutory bodies to resolve this problem, but it just keeps coming back.
“This is an incredibly frustrating situation for these families who keep their houses in such good condition but feel as if all this is meaningless when there are rats running about their backyards, laneways, in the attics of homes and even going through people’s houses."
