Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Derry kids football team receive a new rig in memory of their young coach who died suddenly earlier this year

Special honour for former Trojans coach Thomas Burke

Derry kids football team receive a new rig in memory of their young coach who died earlier this year

Some of the Trojans players in their new kit.

Reporter:

Ciaran O'Neill

A football team coached by a young Derry man who died earlier this year have been given a new kit in his honour.

Thomas Burke died of a heart condition in April, at the age of only 29.

The father-of-two (pictured below), known to his friends and young players as Burkey, had been associated with Trojans football club in Creggan for most of his life, first as a player and then as a coach of the club's Under-6 team.

Following Thomas's tragic death, former Trojans player and current Republic of Ireland midfielder James McClean contacted Topline, the company which produces all the kits for the Republic of Ireland teams.

The company agreed to supply a kit for the young Trojans team.

The young footballers received their new jersies, which carries Burkey's name on the back, at a training session on Friday at Bishop's Field pitch in Creggan.

Pat Duffy from the Football Association of Ireland travelled to Derry to make the presentation.

Also present at the handover of the new kit were Thomas's wife, Bronagh, his parents, Thomas and Linda, and Raymond Carton, chairman of the Trojans club.

Mr Duffy paid tribute to James McClean and Topline for supporting Trojans and its young players following their coach's death.

“It was a lovely gesture from Topline and it is a great way of remembering Thomas who played such an important part in all the children's lives,” he said.

“When the Covid restrictions are eased we plan to also bring the team down to a Republic match in Dublin so it will be good to keep in touch with them.”

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie