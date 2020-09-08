Derry kids football team receive a new rig in memory of their young coach who died suddenly earlier this year

A football team coached by a young Derry man who died earlier this year have been given a new kit in his honour.

Thomas Burke died of a heart condition in April, at the age of only 29.

The father-of-two (pictured below), known to his friends and young players as Burkey, had been associated with Trojans football club in Creggan for most of his life, first as a player and then as a coach of the club's Under-6 team.

Following Thomas's tragic death, former Trojans player and current Republic of Ireland midfielder James McClean contacted Topline, the company which produces all the kits for the Republic of Ireland teams.

The company agreed to supply a kit for the young Trojans team.

The young footballers received their new jersies, which carries Burkey's name on the back, at a training session on Friday at Bishop's Field pitch in Creggan.

Pat Duffy from the Football Association of Ireland travelled to Derry to make the presentation.

Also present at the handover of the new kit were Thomas's wife, Bronagh, his parents, Thomas and Linda, and Raymond Carton, chairman of the Trojans club.

Mr Duffy paid tribute to James McClean and Topline for supporting Trojans and its young players following their coach's death.

“It was a lovely gesture from Topline and it is a great way of remembering Thomas who played such an important part in all the children's lives,” he said.

“When the Covid restrictions are eased we plan to also bring the team down to a Republic match in Dublin so it will be good to keep in touch with them.”