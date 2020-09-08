Derry kids football team receive a new rig in memory of their young coach who died suddenly earlier this year

Contact
Some of the Trojans players in their new kit.
A football team coached by a young Derry man who died earlier this year have been given a new kit in his honour.
Thomas Burke died of a heart condition in April, at the age of only 29.
The father-of-two (pictured below), known to his friends and young players as Burkey, had been associated with Trojans football club in Creggan for most of his life, first as a player and then as a coach of the club's Under-6 team.
Following Thomas's tragic death, former Trojans player and current Republic of Ireland midfielder James McClean contacted Topline, the company which produces all the kits for the Republic of Ireland teams.
The company agreed to supply a kit for the young Trojans team.
The young footballers received their new jersies, which carries Burkey's name on the back, at a training session on Friday at Bishop's Field pitch in Creggan.
Pat Duffy from the Football Association of Ireland travelled to Derry to make the presentation.
Also present at the handover of the new kit were Thomas's wife, Bronagh, his parents, Thomas and Linda, and Raymond Carton, chairman of the Trojans club.
Mr Duffy paid tribute to James McClean and Topline for supporting Trojans and its young players following their coach's death.
“It was a lovely gesture from Topline and it is a great way of remembering Thomas who played such an important part in all the children's lives,” he said.
“When the Covid restrictions are eased we plan to also bring the team down to a Republic match in Dublin so it will be good to keep in touch with them.”
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Some of the Trojans players in their new kit which carries their former coach's nickname on the back.
Paul Quinn felt Magherafelt's group stage defeat to Glen helped focus the minds as they bid to retain the John McLaughlin Cup (Pic: Tom Heaney)
Vintners boss Alice Lynch fears for the future of her business Maggie's Tavern, Carrickmore, St Johnston (above)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.