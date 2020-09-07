New speed limit of 20 miles per hour to be introduced at a number of schools in Derry

Contact
A speed limit of 20 miles per hour is to be introduced outside a number of schools in Derry.
There are among 100 schools throughout Northern Ireland where a new speed limit is being introduced by Infrastructure Minister, Nichola Mallon.
She said the speed limits will be introduced on a part-time basis.
“I made a commitment in June to allocate £2million of funding to bring forward part-time 20mph speed limits at around 100 schools across Northern Ireland so that parents, children and staff will be safer as they go to and from school on a daily basis,” she said.
“I am delighted today to announce the 100 schools that will benefit from the introduction of the new reduced speed limits for this year.
“Children, parents and teachers in every part of the North will see positive, practical changes delivered on the ground by the Department of Infrastructure in their community.
“Schools in Northern Ireland were assessed across our four roads Divisions and 25 schools in each Division were identified based on considerations of need as well as individual site constraints.
“Road safety, especially around our schools, is a priority and it is my intention that through future programmes many more schools will have a 20mph speed limit on the roads outside their gates."
The schools in Derry which will have the new speed limits introduced are:
St Canice Primary School, Feeny
Drumrane Primary School, Dungiven
St Patricks & St Joseph's Primary School, Garvagh
St Matthew's Primary School, Drumsurn Road, Limavady
Crossroads Primary School, Kilrea
Saint Trea's Primary School, Ballyronan
Saint Eoghan's Primary School, Draperstown
Saint Brigid's Primary School, Mayogall, Magherafelt
Ampertaine Primary School, Upperlands
Culmore Primary School, Culmore Road, Derry
Foyle College, Limavady Road, Derry
Ebrington Primary and Nursey, Limavady Road, Derry
St Paul's Primary School, Slievemore, Derry
Model Primary School, Northland Road, Derry
At each of the schools new road signs will be erected in the form of standard fixed speed limit roundel signs with flashing amber lights set to come on at the times the reduced speed limit applies.
This follows trials at a number of schools to determine the effectiveness of this arrangement of signs and it was found they have a positive impact on the reduction in mean speed.
