Lucky local lady wins more than £13,000 after her £1 football bet comes up trumps

Punter correctly picked eight teams to win at the weekend

Reporter:

Staff reporter

A local woman has pocketed a five figure sum after placing a €1 football bet with MintBet Bookmakers.

The punter, who wants to remain anonymous, picked eight football teams at random with massive odds of 13,365/1.

The bet won thanks to a number of sporting upsets in Saturday’s EFL Cup with Cambridge Utd beating Birmingham 1-0, and Coventry holding out for a 1-0 win against MK Dons despite going down to ten men after just 27 minutes.

In the end all the selections won, including Cambridge Utd, Bradford, Lincoln, Ipswich, Coventry, Northampton, Cheltenham and Port Vale.

Despite the big payout, MintBet CEO Tom McBride said he was delighted for the winner.

“It’s inspiring to think that a punter walked into our shop with €1 in her hand and came back later to collect more than €13,000 winnings.

“What’s even more amazing is that she picked the 8 teams completely at random as a lucky dip, so Lady Luck was clearly on her side.

“This has been a very difficult time with the COVID crisis, and hopefully this story will be morale-boosting for punters and everyone.”

