Man badly beaten during 'brutal' attack in a flat last night

Detectives are investigating the report of an aggravated burglary in Limavady last night.

Shortly after 10pm, it was reported to police that three masked men had forced their way into a flat on Irish Green Street and assaulted a man inside.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Our officers responded and, when they arrived at the flat, they located an injured man inside.

“One of our officers administered first aid to the victim until the NI Ambulance Service arrived, who then transported the man to hospital.

“The victim sustained a head injury as well as injuries to his arms and a leg.

"This was a brutal attack on the victim and we are working to establish a motive for what occurred.

“I want to appeal to anyone who was in the area and saw what happened, or has information which could assist our investigation, to call our detectives in Coleraine on 101, and quote reference number 2091 of 06/09/20."

You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/