McGuinness family take part in special stroll in place of the annual Chieftain's Walk

The McGuinness family take part in the walk yesterday.
The family of Martin McGuinness yesterday took part in a fundraising walk in his memory.
The Chieftain's Walk event was set up following the former Deputy First Minister's death in 2017.
Thousands of people have taken part in the annual walk which has raised money for a number of charities.
However, the large-scale event was unable to take place this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Instead, Mr McGuinness's wife Bernie and four children took part in a walk yesterday in his memory.
Anyone who would like to donate to the charity collection can still do so at - https://bit.ly/3byxhfY
