Positive COVID-19 case at Derry primary school

A pupil at a Derry primary school has tested positive for COVID-19.

The child is a pupil at Hollybush Primary School in the Culmore area of the city.

Over the weekend, the school's principal, Carmel Dunn, sent a message to parents of children in the class affected informing them about the positive case.

Mrs Dunn said that in line with COVID-19 regulations, children in the class cannot attend school today.

“As the Public Health Agency does not operate at weekends, I have to wait until Monday to receive any further advice,” she wrote.

“As soon as I have received this advice I will be in contact with you again regarding this matter.”

Mrs Dunn added that the classroom of the child who has tested positive will be 'deep cleaned' today.

This is the first known positive COVID-19 case at a school in Derry.

The Derry News contacted Hollybush Primary School yesterday but no one was available to comment.

Health experts have said that positive COVID-19 cases are to be expected in schools as staff and pupils return to the classroom.

Today marks the start of the first full week for most schools in the local area, although some pupils have been back at school for two weeks.

The Derry News has learned that another school in the north west is also dealing with a positive COVID-19 case.

The principal of St Mary's Primary School in Strabane, Sandra O'Doherty, issued a letter to parents at the weekend stating that a member of the 'school community' had tested positive for the disease.

Mrs O'Doherty said the staff and pupils affected had been notified and advised separately. She added that she would be seeking the most up-to-date advice from the Public Health Agency (PHA) today.

The PHA states that anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 must self-isolate for ten days as well as those who have come into contact with the person who has tested positive.