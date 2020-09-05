Extensive search comes to a sad end after a man's body was recovered from the River Foyle in Derry today

Foyle Search and Rescue this evening confirmed that a man's body was recovered from the River Foyle today.

A spokesperson for the rescue charity said its volunteers were contacted by the PSNI shortly before 2pm today.

"A Mobile Unit, Jet Ski, three boats and base support team responded. Our Emergency Response Team had the sad task of conducting the body recovery of a male," the spokesperson said.

"Our current search & recovery operations have now been stood down.

"All volunteers and staff at Foyle Search & Rescue send our sincere condolences to the family concerned.

"If you need support and help please don't do it alone reach out. Please find some useful contact numbers below."



Lifeline 08088088000

Samaritans 116123

CCIS 02871262300