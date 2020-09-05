Extensive search comes to a sad end after a man's body was recovered from the River Foyle in Derry today

Contact
Foyle Search and Rescue this evening confirmed that a man's body was recovered from the River Foyle today.
A spokesperson for the rescue charity said its volunteers were contacted by the PSNI shortly before 2pm today.
"A Mobile Unit, Jet Ski, three boats and base support team responded. Our Emergency Response Team had the sad task of conducting the body recovery of a male," the spokesperson said.
"Our current search & recovery operations have now been stood down.
"All volunteers and staff at Foyle Search & Rescue send our sincere condolences to the family concerned.
"If you need support and help please don't do it alone reach out. Please find some useful contact numbers below."
Lifeline 08088088000
Samaritans 116123
CCIS 02871262300
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Conor McGee celebrates his goal between a previous clash of Slaughtmanus and Drumsurn (Pic: Tom Heaney)
The Foyle Arena was one of the leisure centres closed by Derry City and Strabane District Council in March.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.