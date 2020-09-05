Police appeal for public's help in finding missing Derry teenager

Police in Derry have appealed for information about a missing teenager.

16-year-old Caoirse McCann is missing from the Old City Close area of the city.

She was last seen at 7pm last night.

Caoirse is described as being 5ft 5", slim build with long dark hair and was wearing a black jacket with a ripped back, black jeans, grey hoody and with a nose piercing.

If you have any information to assist police please contact 101 quoting CC158 05/09/2020.