Two men attacked by a group of people in the Bogside area of Derry

Police want to hear from anyone with information about an attack on two men in the Bogside area of the city.
The attack, which the PSNI say was carried out by a group of people, happened on August 16.
A police spokesperson said: "We are appealing for information in relation to an assault on two males by a group of people in the area of Westland Street in the city in the early hours of Sunday 16th August.
"If you have any information in relation to this assault, please call 101 and quote CW1292-160820. Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."
