Derry City and Strabane District Council wants to see some of its councillors become members of local 'Unity' group

Derry City and Strabane District Council wants to see some of its councillors become members of a local organisation.

This follows a report carried out by the council to look into any links between the council and the Unity of Purpose group.

The report was carried out after some councillors raised concerns about any links between the council and the Derry-based group following a statement released by Unity of Purpose in the run-up to a 'Black Lives Matter' rally in Derry's Guildhall Square on June 6.

In the statement, which was issued through the City Centre Initiative in Derry, the group said they understood and supported the reasons for the rally, but added that they believed it should be called off due to public safety concerns in relation to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, despite the appeal, the rally went ahead and police subsequently issued 57 fines to people taking part in the protest.

In its statement, a spokesperson for the Unity of Purpose group said it 'consists of local MPs, MLAs, the Mayor and statutory and business leaders within Derry'.

However, in the wake of the Black Lives Matters rally, Shaun Harkin and Eamonn McCann, People Before Profit councillors on the local council, criticised the stance of the Unity of Purpose group and called for the group to disband.

The Unity of Purpose group did not respond to the councillors' criticisms.

At a subsequent council meeting, independent councillor Gary Donnelly proposed that the council carry out a report into connections between the council and the Unity of Purpose group.

The matter was put to a vote and the proposal was carried, after 29 councillors voted to support it.

Six councillors voted against the proposal.

The findings of the report came before a meeting of the council's Governance and Strategic Planning committee in the Guildhall on Tuesday.

The report stated the Unity of Purpose group was an 'unincorporated grouping with no fixed membership'.

“Meetings of the Unity of Purpose Group are convened by City Centre Initiative.

“Dependent upon issues to be discussed attendance at meetings may include MPs, MLAs, the Mayor of Council, the chief executive or other relevant officer and statutory agencies.

“In terms of Council connections with the Unity of Purpose Group, councillors do not attend meetings of the group.

“The Mayor may be invited to attend meetings of the group.

“The chief executive or another relevant officer may be invited to attend meetings of the group dependent upon the issue to be discussed.”

The report said the council did not provide any funding to the Unity of Purpose group.

“As members are aware the City Centre Initiative is funded partly by council, partly by the Department for Communities and partly by the Department of Foreign Affairs.

“None of the funding which the Council provides to City Centre Initiative is attributed to Unity of Purpose.”

At this week's meeting, a proposal by Cllr Donnelly that the council have no connection with the Unity of Purpose group was defeated.

Sinn Fein councillor Sandra Duffy put forward an alternative proposal which stated that the council should write to Unity of Purpose and ask that a representative from each party on the council, as well as independent councillors, be allowed to become members of the group.

She said this would allow 'everyone to have a voice' within the organisation.

Cllr Duffy's proposal was passed, with seven councillors supporting it and five councillors abstaining from the vote.

No councillors voted against the proposal.