Cemeteries in Derry council area to close earlier from next week as the darker nights draw in

The City Cemetery in Derry.
Opening hours at local cemeteries will be reduced from next week.
Derry City and Strabane District Council has advised that it has reviewed the opening times of cemeteries in light of earlier sunsets and from Monday all council cemeteries will open from 2.30pm to 8.30pm.
The Council said that it reviews all of its service arrangements on a regular basis in terms of the current COVID-19 pandemic to ensure compliance with current Government and Health department advice.
A spokesperson for the Council said that the earlier closing time of 8.30pm at cemeteries will ensure the safety and wellbeing of staff and cemetery users.
The spokesperson added that as the days are getting shorter and the evenings darker, there is a need to consider the safety of those using the cemetery and therefore the facilities will now close at 8.30pm.
The opening times at cemeteries and other council facilities are under constant review and any further changes over the coming weeks and months will be communicated to the public through the media, social media and Council website.
All Council owned cemeteries will continue to be open to the public from 2.30pm daily. They remain closed to the public in the mornings to allow for funerals to take place and to facilitate staff to carry out routine maintenance works.
In accordance with Government guidelines on funerals, the Council is continuing to appeal to the public to adhere to the guidelines on social distancing and to co-operate with staff at all times.
Members of the public with any enquiries are advised to contact the Cemetery office via telephone at 028 71 362615.
The public are advised that should contact be required social distancing requirements must be maintained at all times.
