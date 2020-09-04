Boat which has been stuck in the River Foyle in Derry for almost two weeks shows no signs of budging

A boat which has been stuck on the River Foyle for almost two weeks yesterday remained firmly in place.

The former fishing boat ran aground in the local river on Sunday, August 23, close to Bay Road park.

It has not budged since.

It is understood that the owners of the vessel were hopeful that a high tide this week would have helped to refloat the boat.

However, this did not happen and their wait continues.

At one stage this week, the boat had fallen over on its side but has since turned upright again.

It emerged last week that the boat was understood to have been bought for £1 with the owner planning to convert it into an Airbnb boat.

Foyle Search and Rescue (FSR), the police and other relevant agencies responded to reports of the boat being stuck on August 23 when they offered the crew assistance.

The vessel, 'Day Dawn N1 82,' was last known to be engaged in fishing. according to the Marine Traffic website.

Pat Carlin, of FSR, told the Derry News that the boat was likely to be there until mid-September when the tide would be high enough.

A report from 2008, shows that Day Dawn N 182 was bought for the purposes of fishing from Portavogie.

It was said to be the first time the vessel had been based anywhere else apart from Kilkeel since her arrival in 1965 from Banff where the wooden-hulled boat was built by John Watt & Sons as a trawler.

Harbour master at Portavogie, Neil Warnock, said Day Dawn was based there but left a couple of months ago.

“Somebody bought it for a pleasure craft,” he said.