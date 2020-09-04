Man cautioned for dangerous driving following a collision between a car and a cyclist on the Foyle Bridge in Derry yesterday

Contact
Police are appealing for information about a road traffic collision between a vehicle and a cyclist on the Foyle Bridge yesterday morning.
Sergeant Gary Breen said: “At around 7.10 am, it was reported that a cyclist had been struck by a car in the area. Emergency services attended the scene, closing one lane of the bridge whilst providing treatment to the injured cyclist, who was then taken to hospital.
“A 53 year old male was cautioned for dangerous driving and enquiries are continuing.
“We would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have dashcam footage to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 248 of 03/09/20.”
Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Dara McGill is presented with a Glen top by Chairman Barry Slowey, also pictured are his Dara's father Gary and Seamus Gallagher, Glen's minor managers
One of the speed indicator devices that have been installed outside St Trea's Primary School, Ballymaguigan.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.