Man cautioned for dangerous driving following a collision between a car and a cyclist on the Foyle Bridge in Derry yesterday

Police are appealing for information about a road traffic collision between a vehicle and a cyclist on the Foyle Bridge yesterday morning.



Sergeant Gary Breen said: “At around 7.10 am, it was reported that a cyclist had been struck by a car in the area. Emergency services attended the scene, closing one lane of the bridge whilst providing treatment to the injured cyclist, who was then taken to hospital.



“A 53 year old male was cautioned for dangerous driving and enquiries are continuing.



“We would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have dashcam footage to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 248 of 03/09/20.”

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.