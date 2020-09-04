Police appeal after a quad being driven dangerously in Derry is seized by PSNI officers

Police in Derry have seized a quad after it was seen being driven dangerously in the city.

A PSNI spokesperson said officers from Local Policing Team 2 and Ballyarnett Neighbourhood Team seized the quad yesterday afternoon after it was observed driving in a dangerous manner in the area of Lenamore and Galliagh.

"The vehicle has been seized and enquiries are ongoing to identify those involved," the spokesperson added.

"If you have any information in relation to this incident or who may own the quad, please contact 101 and quote CW1306 of 030920."