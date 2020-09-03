Foyle Search and Rescue reveal that they responded to 36 emergency call-outs in Derry last month

The Foyle Search and Rescue (FSR) team in Derry say they dealt with 36 incidents last month.

The charity's volunteers respond to call-outs in relation to people who have entered the River Foyle or are in distress around the river.

A FSR spokesperson said its Emergency Response Team dealt with a total of 36 incidents during the month of August.

"Twelve people were brought back from the Railings or Rivers edge.

"Seventeen people who were in distress were dealt with & immediately taken to a place of safety.

"Our teams also dealt with reports of five people entering the water of which all five were rescued.

"Our Teams also had the sad task of conducting a recovery of a sixth person who had entered the water.

"Foyle Search and Rescue volunteers have been tasked by the Police Service of Northern Ireland with ongoing search & recovery operations with our colleagues from the Community Rescue Service for a person who entered the water on Sunday. Support is also being provided by Search Team North West."