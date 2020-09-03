Foyle Search and Rescue reveal that they responded to 36 emergency call-outs in Derry last month

Contact
The Foyle Search and Rescue (FSR) team in Derry say they dealt with 36 incidents last month.
The charity's volunteers respond to call-outs in relation to people who have entered the River Foyle or are in distress around the river.
A FSR spokesperson said its Emergency Response Team dealt with a total of 36 incidents during the month of August.
"Twelve people were brought back from the Railings or Rivers edge.
"Seventeen people who were in distress were dealt with & immediately taken to a place of safety.
"Our teams also dealt with reports of five people entering the water of which all five were rescued.
"Our Teams also had the sad task of conducting a recovery of a sixth person who had entered the water.
"Foyle Search and Rescue volunteers have been tasked by the Police Service of Northern Ireland with ongoing search & recovery operations with our colleagues from the Community Rescue Service for a person who entered the water on Sunday. Support is also being provided by Search Team North West."
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.