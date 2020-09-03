From anchors to ice cream carts, your unique chance to see a special part of Derry's history

The Tower Museum are offering the public an exclusive behind the scenes online look at its extensive museum stores.

The tour is part of the European Heritage Open Days initiative and will be released on the Tower Museum Facebook page on the morning of Saturday, September 12, at 10am.

Each year hundreds of properties and locations across Northern Ireland open their doors to the public as part of the open days and this year's programme has been switched to a virtual experience due to the ongoing restrictions to reduce the spread of Covid 19.

"The European Heritage Open Days are a popular event and we didn't want to miss the opportunity to give the public the opportunity to view our collections," explained Tower Museum Curator Roisin Doherty.

"This year, we've planned something really special – an online tour of our Collections Storage Facility.

"This is not something the general public get a chance to see often so we've put together a guided tour of some of the highlights".

From anchors to ice cream carts, a huge plantation oven to delicate historic documents, the museum stores is an Aladdin's cave of rich heritage and treasure.

The tour will delve deep into our collections to present artefacts and stories to the public that they won't have heard about from visiting our regular exhibitions.

The COVID-19 pandemic has required the Tower Museum to think differently about how we present our collections to the public.

The video will be shown live on the Tower Museum Youtube Channel on September 12 at 10am.

There will also be a live chat addition where the public can comment or ask questions of the museum team during the tour.

The virtual tour is one of many online resources The Tower have produced since last March and the full online offering can be viewed at towermuseumcollections.com.