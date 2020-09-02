Planning permission granted for major extension to retail centre at Buncrana Road in Derry

Plans were today approved for a major extension of the Whitehouse Retail Park on the Buncrana Road in Derry.

The work will see four new retail units added on to the centre.

Some residents in the surrounding area had objected to the extension plans.

However, planning permission for the new units was today granted at a meeting of Derry City and Strabane District Council's planning committee.

Addressing the meeting in the Guildhall, representatives of the owners of the local retail park said that all units at the park were currently let and that the centre was a success story for the local economy.

They added that the new units represented an investment of £750,000 and would create temporary construction jobs and full-time employment when completed.

After hearing arguments from both the applicant and objectors, councillors on the committee voted to approve a recommendation from planning officers that permission be granted for the new units.

Ten councillors voted in favour in supporting the proposal, with three voting against. One councillor abstained from the vote.

As a condition of the planning approval, councillors asked the developer to ensure that deliveries to the site would only take place from 7am to 9pm on week days, and from 10am on weekends.

They also asked that no construction work take place on the site before 8am.