Masked men armed with iron bars smash up a house in Creggan area of Derry last night

Police are investigating an aggravated burglary at a house on Ballymagowan Avenue in Derry last night.

At around 10pm a number of masked men armed with iron bars forced their way into the property.

The male resident, who is in his 30s, was able to escape uninjured but substantial damage was caused to the property and a number of windows were smashed.

The suspects are believed to have fled in the direction of Circular Road.

Detectives are keen to hear from witnesses or anyone with information regarding this crime.

Please call 101, quoting reference 2049 01/09/20 or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/ makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.